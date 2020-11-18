Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is resigning from the department.

The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah, who also is Black, were justified self-defense. Protests followed the most recent shooting outside Mayfair Mall.

Seventeen-year-old Alvin Cole was shot five times by Mensah after he fled from police following a disturbance inside the mall.

Mensah said Cole pointed a gun at him, so he shot him.