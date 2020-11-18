Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Children of the world can rest easy. The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop them from tracking Santa Claus’ progress as he delivers gifts around the globe on Christmas Eve.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command says NORAD will track Santa on Dec. 24, just as it has done for 65 years. But there will be some changes.
And not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center, as they have in years before.
Normally, 150-160 volunteers crowd into a conference room at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to answer the phones.
This year, NORAD expects fewer than 10 people per shift due to safety restrictions.
