Salvation Army in Wausau receives donation of two thousand dollars worth of product

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Salvation Army in Wausau will be able to make sure that even more people in the community have access to Thanksgiving meal staples and other needed supplies all because of a generous donation.

The Central Wisconsin Contractors Association dropped off a donation of $2,000 worth of Thanksgiving food along with other household products and toiletries Wednesday evening.

Everything from turkey to mashed potatoes and gravy along with laundry soap and toiled paper were part of the donation.

"We decided this year to actually double the amount we gave the past couple of years and kind of a way to challenge all of our member organizations and anybody that sees this, and yeah step up and meet the need because there's folks that really need the help this year," said Daron Juneau who is the president of the contractors association.

The contractors association has been making their yearly Thanksgiving time donation for close to two decades.