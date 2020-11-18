Rodgers explains why he’s no longer Packers’ player rep

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he “wasn’t real, real happy” about the negotiations leading to the most recent NFL labor agreement as he discussed why he’s no longer a team player representative. The NFL Players Association sent out a tweet last week noting that kicker Mason Crosby was the Packers’ new player representative with linebacker Oren Burks, guard Lucas Patrick and cornerback Jaire Alexander as alternates. Rodgers had been serving as the team’s player rep.