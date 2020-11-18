REPORTS: Deal for Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic not happening
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the reported sign-and-trade deal to bring Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee from the Kings is off.
The deal would've sent Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings, and brought the 28-year-old and Justin James to the Bucks.
The Bucks are also reportedly brining Jrue Holiday to the team, trading Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Pelicans.
