REPORTS: Deal for Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic not happening

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the reported sign-and-trade deal to bring Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee from the Kings is off.

Sacramento Kings forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 PM ET, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The deal would've sent Donte Divincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings, and brought the 28-year-old and Justin James to the Bucks.

The Kings and Milwaukee Bucks had hoped to bring Bogdanovic the framework of a sign-and-trade to negotiate a Bodanovic contract with Milwaukee on Friday, but he will move into the marketplace to find an offer sheet or seek out other sign-and-trade scenarios, sources said. https://t.co/KDlBiLcaBs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Bucks are also reportedly brining Jrue Holiday to the team, trading Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three future first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Pelicans.

