BREAKING: President Donald Trump to file for recount in Dane, Milwaukee counties

UPDATE: President Donald J. Trump’s re-election campaign said today that it will file a petition for a recount in two Wisconsin counties – Milwaukee and Dane.

The two counties were selected because they are the locations of where the campaign says had the worst irregularities.

Overnight, the campaign transferred $3 million to Wisconsin to cover the estimated cost of the recounts.

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission say they has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million.

They say in an email and a tweet that no petition has been received yet, but the WEC says the campaign told them one will be filed.

Dean Knudson, the State Elections Commissioner, also tweeted Wednesday morning about the campaigns payment.

"When the candidate behind pays for a partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted," wrote Knudson.

If Trump wants a statewide recount, his campaign would have to pay $7.9 million up-front. He can also request recounts only in certain counties, which would reduce the cost.

If a recount is approved by the state, then it must be done within 13 days.

On Tuesday, canvassed vote results were submitted from all 72 counties in Wisconsin. They show that President-elect Joe Biden beat President Trump by 20,608 votes.

This is a developing story.