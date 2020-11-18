Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft

STEVENS POINT, Wis (WAOW) - A thief stole thousands of dollars worth of hemp products in Portage County.

Investigators released video from the crime scene in hopes that someone might be able to identify the man.

The break-in happened at Happy Harvest Hemp in Stevens Point in late September.

"Most of the items were CBD oil in many flavors worth more than $4,000," Lt. Dana Williams said.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit tips on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.