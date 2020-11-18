Mild and quiet for a few days

The warm up that we have been talking about certainly started Wednesday and will get more impressive by Thursday. Lows will only fall to the upper to mid 30s tonight with high clouds streaming through. It will be breezy with south winds of 10-17 mph becoming SW later. Thursday will be very pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. That is about 15 to 20 degrees above normal! The wind won't be as strong, generally from the southwest at 10-15 mph, becoming west late in the day.

A weak cold front will slide through Thursday evening, but no precipitation is expected with it. It will allow somewhat cooler air to filter in by Friday however. Friday should be partly cloudy as high pressure works in from the northwest. Lows will be around 33 with highs around 44 degrees.

Saturday looks tranquil and dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows should be around 23 with highs around 39 degrees. That will be generally ideal for the deer hunters, although there won't be tracking snow on the ground in most of the region unfortunately. The wind should be from the northwest Saturday morning, only about 5 mph.

A weak front will move through Wisconsin Sunday. It should bring mostly cloudy skies along with a small chance of some scattered snow showers, especially in the northern half of the state. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs in the upper 30s once again.

Monday is looking mostly sunny with lows around 23 and highs near 39 degrees. Enjoy that sunshine because a more organized weather system is projected to cross Wisconsin Tuesday. It has a decent chance of producing widespread precipitation. It could fall as wet snow, possibly mixed with rain. We can't rule out a bit of accumulation. Lows will remain in the 20s with highs in the upper 30s.

Partly cloudy skies should return for next Wednesday along with breezy conditions. Temperatures could surge back up into the lower 40s. An early peek at Thanksgiving is calling for dry and breezy conditions and possible turning cooler.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 18-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1957 - A tornado, 100 yards in width, travelled a nearly straight as an arrow 27-mile path from near Rosa AL to near Albertville AL, killing three persons. A home in the Susan Moore community in Blount County was picked up and dropped 500 feet away killing one person. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - A second surge of arctic air brought record cold to parts of the north central U.S. Eleven cities in the Upper Midwest reported record low temperatures for the date, including Rochester MN with a reading of 4 degrees below zero. Strong winds ushering the arctic air into the north central U.S. produced squalls in the Lower Great Lakes Region. Snowfall totals in northern Ohio ranged up to twenty inches in Ashatabula County and Geauga County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)