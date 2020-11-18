Marshfield limits public access to city buildings

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield is limiting the publics access to City owned buildings, which they say is a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Bob McManus signed a proclamation on Tuesday stating a public health state of emergency exists in the City. This authorizes the City Administrator to direct closures or other limitations of access by the public to City buildings.

"This will allow many of our City employees to work from home and still be very efficient. We are doing this for the safety of our employees as well as the citizens in the city", said Mayor Bob McManus.

Limited public access to City department's take effect on Thursday, and remain until further notice.

Public access to City Hall's first set of doors, along with Municipal Court proceedings will continue as usual, including public meetings— but citizens are encouraged to make an appointment when possible.

The Police Department lobby will remain open Monday - Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which also includes an intercom in the outer lobby to contact the Wood County Shared Dispatch Center. The Community Center also remains open for those who want to contact Parks and Recreation Department and the other tenants in the building.

Some other buildings, such as Fire, Streets and Wastewater Treatment Plant will be closed to the public but staff will be available to answer questions.

This order will remain in effect until the Common Council meets to discuss the issue at its meeting on November 24, 2020.