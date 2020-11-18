Lawyers for Kosovo suspects: Trial can’t start before 2022

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Defense lawyers for former leaders of Kosovo guerrillas, including ex-president Hashim Thaci, say their trial on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity cannot begin before the summer of 2022 at the earliest. The comments came at a procedural hearing Tuesday in the case against Thaci and three other former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army who are in custody in The Hague awaiting trail on charges including murder and torture allegedly committed during Kosovo’s 1998-99 battle for independence from Serbia. They deny the allegations. A prosecution lawyer told the hearing that the trial could start in the summer of 2021. Prosecutors plan to present evidence from around 200 witnesses and 1,500 items of documentary evidence.