Lac du Flambeau asking for community assistance in locating missing man

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person.

John C. Kronquist Sr. was reported missing on November 14.

Police describe him as a 35-year-old Native American man that is 6'2", 180 lbs, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

They say John was last seen in the early hours of November 14, near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Lane, in the Chequamegon National Forest, near Lac du Flambeau.

John was driving a 4-door silver/gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala automobile that has miscellaneous dents and damage. This includes a damaged windshield, a damaged front passenger side bumper and the right taillight is damaged and covered in red and yellow tape. The vehicle bears Wisconsin plate no. AEJ7557.

Police are actively searching for John and call the search a "priority investigation."

Anyone with information on John's whereabouts are asked to contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.