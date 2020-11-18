Family asking for holiday cards for little girl battling Leukemia

CHILTON, Wis. (WAOW) — This holiday season, a Wisconsin family is asking for Christmas cards for their little girl.

Two-year-old Virginia Ecker in Chilton was just diagnosed with Leukemia this month, a diagnosis no parent ever wants to hear.

That's why they're turning to the community for support in homes of getting some extra Christmas cards this holiday.

"Anybody, anywhere, to just think of her for one moment of the day and just have her back," Virginia's mother Laura Shea said. "Because, I feel like when you're going through something like this, whether you're two or 102, you need an army behind you to support you."

Christmas cards for Virginia can be sent to the following location:

W4604 CTY Road F Chilton, WI 53014

Click here for the Virginia's Army Facebook page.

Click here for the donation page to assist the family during treatment.