Fall weather returns for a few days

A milder trend is on the way. The warmest days in the forecast will be Wednesday through Friday. After that, it will be cooler, but not bad for this time of year. Precipitation will be sparse for a while as well.

Today: Hazy sun at times, blustery and milder

High: 44 Wind: South-Southeast 15-25

Tonight: Passing clouds and not too cold

Low: 37 Wind: South 10-15

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and quite mild.

High: 54 Wind: SW 10-15

Today will be much warmer than yesterday, but we will have a little less sun and a bit more wind, so it won't be spectacular. Hazy clouds will be in the sky at times and highs should reach the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 15 to 25 mph, so it will be blustery. Some clouds will linger over the area on Thursday as well, giving us some filtered sun. With winds out of the southwest, temps will continue to warm up. Highs on Thursday should be in the low to mid 50s. Even Friday is looking fairly decent with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Going into the weekend, the weather is looking better than what we had forecast earlier in the week. The low pressure system tracking across the Midwest should stay far enough to the south to leave most of our area dry. We should have partly or mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 30s. There is only a slight chance of rain south of Marathon county on Saturday and a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Sunday (as things look now). Highs should reach the upper 30s once again on Sunday.

The weather should be dry on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and then a mix of rain and snow could develop later Tuesday.

Have a fine Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update 18-November-2020

On this date in weather history:1955 - An early season cold snap finally came to an end. Helena, MT, experienced 138 consecutive hours of subzero temperatures, including a reading of 29 below zero, which surpassed by seven degrees their previous record for the month of November. Missoula MT broke their November record by 12 degrees with a reading of 23 below zero, and Salt Lake City UT smashed their previous November record of zero with a reading of 14 below. Heavy snow in the Great Basin closed Donner Pass CA, and total crop damage from the cold wave amounted to eleven million dollars. (David Ludlum)