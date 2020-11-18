Election officials, leaders prepare for partial recount

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW) -- Milwaukee and Dane County will undergo a recount after a petition filed by President Trump Wednesday morning.

The recount will cost the Trump campaign $3 million. It comes after an election that Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt says was "a continual disregard for basic election protections."

State election officials say there was no evidence of fraud. Nevertheless, Milwaukee County officials say they're ready.

"We will welcome the opportunity once again to show that our elections, the processes and the systems are accurate," said Julietta Henry, Milwaukee County Elections Director.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is expected to issue the recount order on Thursday, which will be the first day recount boards can convene.

"At approximately 11:30, they will unload all of the ballots and they will be locked and secured in a location for the recount," Henry said.

Officials will have the unique challenge of holding a recount while adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Henry said they will still maintain transparency throughout the process.

"In Wisconsin we believe in good government, and that means open and honest government and elections, and that means transparency. So we will have the actual proceedings taped," she said.

There are some lawmakers who believe this shouldn't be happening at all. Democratic Representative Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point said she's worried this will threaten public trust in the election process.

"It just reveals his hope to further divide Wisconsinites when he files for recount in just two counties," she said.

In Milwaukee and Dane Counties, Democrat Joe Biden had about 577,000 votes compared to 213,000 for Trump. Biden won the state by just over 20,000 votes.

Now officials have just 13 days to recount their ballots before the December 1 deadline.