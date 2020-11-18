Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest offering Christmas tree permits

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is offering personal use Christmas tree permits.

Each permit is $5 and a household can have up to five permits.

“We’re hopeful that making Christmas tree permits available online will make it easier for people to enjoy the experience of hiking through the woods to find the perfect tree,” said Tim Vetter, Recreation, Wilderness and Lands Program Manager.

The permits are available for purchase online or by calling a forest office to have sent by mail or through no-contact delivery. The office to contact are listed below:

Eagle River: 715-479-2827

Florence: 715-528-4464

Glidden: 715-264-2511

Hayward: 715-634-4821

Lakewood: 715-276-6333

Laona: 715-674-4481

Medford: 715-748-4875

Park Falls: 715-762-2461

Rhinelander: 715-362-1300

Washburn: 715-373-2667

Fourth and fifth grade students are eligible for a free tree through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative.

Officials from the National Forest warn that cell service may be limited or unavailable in the forest — so visitors should plan on using a map.

They also warn against harvesting a tree during the upcoming gun deer hunting season.