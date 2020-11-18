Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden’s abortion stance

Catholics split almost evenly between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the presidential election. Now they’re divided over a declaration by the head of the U.S. Catholic Bishops Conference that Biden’s support for abortion rights presents the church with a difficult dilemma. Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez made that statement near the close of the bishops’ national meeting. Some Catholic anti-abortion activists are calling for tough words and action to make clear that politicians violate church teaching if they support abortion. Others are dismayed the bishops set the stage for potential conflict with the president-elect just days after he was congratulated by Pope Francis.