Bucks take Jordan Nwora, Sam Merrill in 2020 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Jordan Nwora, a forward out of Louisville, with the 45th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

With the very last pick of the draft, pick 60, the team took Sam Merrill out of Utah State. He averaged more than 20 points per game over the last two seasons, and shot more than 42 percent from behind the arc.

Nwora averaged 18 ppg and 7 rpg last season with the Cardinals.

Listed at 6'7", 225 pounds, he's drawn comparisons to Miami's Duncan Robinson because of his shooting ability. He shot about 40 percent from deep in college.

Here's what the Bucks are getting from Jordan Nwora. 🔥



🎥: @LouisvilleMBBpic.twitter.com/0Ih3TwRlXm — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) November 19, 2020

He was a two-time All-ACC selection in his time at Louisville.