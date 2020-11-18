$50,000 Bond set for third Zingers and Flingers burglary suspect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The third suspect in a burglary at Zinger's and Flingers, Brock Rohde, is facing multiple charges.

The charges are:

Attempting to flee or elude an officer

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Theft — moveable property > $5,00-$10,000

Four counts of felony bail jumping.

Rohde was arrested Tuesday evening after an attempted traffic stop in a vehicle reported as stolen that morning, according to the criminal complaint. Rohde fled at a "high rate of speed" from the traffic stop and then fled the vehicle on foot at a hotel on Stone Ridge Dr. Deputies followed his tracks into woods and called K9 backup.

Rohde eventually called out to the officer and turned himself in, laying in the snow with his hands up.

His initial court appearance was on Wednesday and his bond was set for $50,000. His next court date is scheduled for November 20.