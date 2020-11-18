Badgers Men’s Basketball tips off season next Wednesday

The University of Wisconsin Men's basketball team will tip off their season one week from today, hosting Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers will play six non-conference games to start the season, including at Marquette on Friday, Dec. 4 and home against Louisville for the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

Nebraska comes to the Kohl Center Monday, Dec. 21 to kick off 20 scheduled Big Ten games.

“I’m happy to finally have a schedule put together and grateful to those who put a lot of time and effort into something none of us have ever navigated before,” head coach Greg Gard said. “That includes Marc VandeWettering from our staff, who has spent an immeasurable amount of energy on this puzzle.

The Badgers are looking to add one more home game in the month of December.

UW opens the season ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25, and will defend their Big Ten title from a year ago.

Led by Big Ten Coach of the Year Greg Gard, Wisconsin returns at least 77% of its scoring (78.7%), rebounding (83.6%), assists (86.1%), steals (79.7%), blocks (88.6%) and minutes (77.5%) from its 2019-20 squad.