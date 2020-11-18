Authorities asking hunters to keep a lookout for multiple missing persons

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- As authorities continue their search for multiple missing persons in our area they're now asking hunters for their help as they hit the woods for the upcoming gun deer season.

They're asking hunters and outdoorsmen to be on the lookout for anything suspicious as it could lead to answers for families who have had nothing, for months.

"Unfortunately sometimes during this time of year we have more people in the woods we come across evidence from folks that we’ve been missing," said Jody Geurink, Lieutenant for the Marshfield Police Department.

The Waupaca County Sheriffs Department is searching for 23-year-old Jon J Morgan who was last seen March 6th in King, Wi. Morgan was last seen wearing a black NIKE sweatshirt with white on the front and a grey colored beanie style hat.

The Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is searching for 35-year-old John C Kronquist Sr. who was reported missing on November 14th. Kronquist was last seen in the early morning hours of November 14th, driving a 4-door silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala near Lac Du Flambeau. He is also now listed as missing and endangered.

Officials say if you do come across something suspicious there's a few things you can do.

Geurink said, "if you do happen to come across clothing or anything that just seems odd you know please contact the local law enforcement." He went on to say, "if you can GPS or keep somebody near the articles so we can make sure we can find them again."

It's also important to keep your distance from the evidence that way when officers arrive they can begin their investigation.

But, with the help from the public and hunters, officials hope to give closure to the families.

You can click here to view a compilation of photos from Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc on Facebook.