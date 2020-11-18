Athlete of the Week: Iola-Scandinavia’s Parker Prahl

In a year of full of uncertainty there is one thing that is definite, Iola-Scandinavia's Parker Prahl is having an incredible season.

His team is undefeated and one game away from ending the season on top of their regional playoff bracket and he is lighting up the stat sheet. However, for Prahl it was close to being the season that wasn't.

"Last year was the first year of high school football after I didn't play since pee wee football," said Prahl. "I took middle school off. I missed the game of football, so I knew I had to come back and last year I made the decision and it was definitely a great one."

Thunderbird fans would agree with Prahl's last statement.

Despite this being just his second year back, Prahl is second in the state in rushing touchdowns with 21 and fourth in the state in rushing yards with 1,320.

Impressive stats on their own merit, but they become even more spectacular when you consider Prahl is a quarterback.

"I would have never guessed that I would be this high up in those rankings," said Prahl. "But as the year went along the production just kept going and I just kept with it."

"It's a lot of fun. It just opens up our offense so much when you have speed like that," said Iola-Scandinavia Head Coach Scott Erickson. "Sometimes things don't work out blocking wise, but he makes it turn out because of his speed and athletic ability."

However, Prahl's productivity isn't just limited to the ground. He has also thrown for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns.

He is becoming a true dual threat quarterback and the scary part for opposing defenses is that he's continuing to improve.

"This year I feel like I've developed more into a more complete quarterback," said Prahl. "(I'm) able to handle the passing game better and handle the offense overall better."

It's growth that has earned his coaches trust and confidence.

"I give him all the trust," said Erickson. "You know he's in control of the offense and what he see's, he see's and that's what we go with."

Prahl and Erickson will look to use that trust to help guide the Thunderbirds to a win and a perfect season Thursday against the Edgar Wildcats in the final game of the season.