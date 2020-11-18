A plea for hunters to make the switch to non-lead ammo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're closing in on the gun deer season and Wild Instincts in Rhinelander again calls for hunters make changes.

The wildlife rehab workers say every year after the seasons start they see an increase of bald eagles suffering from lead poisoning.

It's not because the birds were shot, instead, they are poisoned when they eat lead bullet fragments left in deer carcasses not found or retrieved by the hunter.

"We would really like to see people switch over because they don't really realize the full scope of animals that get affected by the lead from their ammunition, last year we admitted 45 eagles and out of the 45, 98% had some lead or toxic levels of lead in their system," said Mark Naniot from Wild Instincts.

Even though it's more expensive to buy non-lead ammo officials urge you to make the switch and save other wildlife in our area.