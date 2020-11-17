Wisconsin DMV investigator uncovers more than $4 million in fraud

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that an investigator has uncovered a string of fraudulent vehicle titles worth more than $4 million.

“DMV’s Investigators are working throughout the state each day to protect Wisconsin consumers purchasing motor vehicles,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “It’s an honor to have one of Wisconsin’s DMV investigators recognized for his innovative work uncovering schemes that defraud motorists in Wisconsin and span to other states.”

According to WisDOT, it all began in spring of 2019, when the Wisconsin DMV noticed a trend of counterfeit replacement Mississippi titles being submitted to Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Centers. After the discovery in the DMV, the case was forwarded to Field Investigation Unit investigator Joel Ingebrigtson.

In his efforts to identify counterfeit documents, Ingebrigtson led the recovery of 16 stolen vehicles valued at more than $500,000. It's the combination of those vehicles and the 112 fraudulent documents that total to $4 million.

“Joel’s expertise in identifying title and odometer fraud has led to best practices that many investigators across the country now use,” Boardman added.