Wisconsin breaks daily COVID-19 death record

(WAOW) — Wisconsin has shattered the record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 92 deaths. This brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 2,741 (0.8% of total confirmed cases in the state).

The previous record was set on November 10 with 66 deaths.

The state reports 7,090 new cases, bringing the total case count to 323,848 . Of those, 248,700 or 76.8% are considered recovered.

They also report 15,653 new negative tests.

Another 318 COVID-19 patients have been admitted into hospitals, and the Alternate Care Facility now has 23 patients.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,274 were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. This number is also a new daily high since the pandemic began.

Of those, 456 were in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.