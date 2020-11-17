Wisconsin assembly republicans share COVID-19 relief ideas in press conference

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On the same day Governor Evers' office released several COVID-19 bills, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and his republican colleagues held a press conference to discuss their coronavirus relief ideas. However, Vos said that he had no proposed legislation at this point.

Vos is hoping to meet with the governor to find common ground on a relief bill.

"Our intention was to sit down with the governor and talk about our ideas, putting a bill together as a whole," Vos said.

Governor Evers' office said they've reached out to Vos and assembly republicans about working together, but haven't gotten a response yet.

In Tuesday's press conference, Vos talked about expanding contact tracing and providing more resources to local health departments. He mentioned asking those who are currently unemployed and students to take up contact tracing jobs.

Vos also pushed for liability protections for businesses and schools.

Representative Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) said she's encouraged by talks of moving forward with COVID-19 legislation.

"I believe it's past time we move forward together. To hear the speaker say it's likely we'll be in session in December, I welcome that news," Shankland said.

The last time the state legislature passed COVID-19 legislation was back in April.