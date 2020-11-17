Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s asking hunters for assistance in missing persons case

WAUPACA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is asking that hunters be vigilant during the upcoming gun deer season as the Office is actively searching for a missing person.

They are searching for Jon J. Morgan Jr., 23, who was last seen in King, Wisconsin on Friday, March 6. He was reported as missing two days later on Sunday, March 8.

Jon was last seen wearing a black NIKE sweatshirt with white on the front and a grey colored beanie style hat.

The Sheriff's office says they have conducted search warrants and large area searches for Jon.

They are asking that hunters contact the department if they see potential evidence, such as clothing, human remains or anything suspicious. They also ask that hunters do not touch or disturb any potential evidence.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's office can be contacted at 715--258-4466.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide an image of Jon, but you can click here to view a compilation of photos from Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc on Facebook.