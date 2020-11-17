Volunteers needed to load containers for Nicaraguan humanitarian effort

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Volunteers are needed in Stevens Point in loading containers for humanitarian efforts in Wisconsin.

Organizer Amy Wiza sent an update about Wisconsin/Nicaragua Partners humanitarian assistance on Monday, saying she had gotten "several surprises." One of these surprises includes the arrival of containers used to ship humanitarian assistance.

"We ship humanitarian assistance from WI to Nicaragua by air with the US Air Force, (yesterday’s loading) and also by container," Amy wrote. I have had an application in since MARCH and last night I was informed the containers are coming this week, like today! Normally they all come on 1 day, but I convinced them to spread it over the next 3 days, 1 container each day so we can be organized and get our volunteers together!"

The group says they will need volunteers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 10 am each day.

Volunteers will report to the partners warehouse located at: 2139 North Second Drive, Stevens Point, WI 54482.

Nicaragua is currently being battered by extremely dangerous Category 5 hurricane Iota. This happens less than two weeks after equally strong hurricane Eta hit the same area.

The Wisconsin / Nicaragua partners are putting together a disaster relief fund in relation to hurricane damage. Amy says they are also looking for Ham Radio equipment.