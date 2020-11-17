Skip to Content

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Updated
Last updated today at 2:43 pm
2:15 pm Top Stories

(AP) – Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content