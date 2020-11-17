Turning warmer the next few days

The sunshine was great but it will remain very chilly heading into Tuesday night. Lows should generally be in the 10s in the area. Light west winds will gradually becoming southeast at 5-10 mph. It will turn very breezy Wednesday as the southeast to south winds pick up to 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. Hang on to your hat! There will be a mix of clouds and filtered sunshine along with highs warming to the low to mid 40s.

Thursday looks like probably the nicest day of the week. It won't be nearly as windy and very mild air will still be with us. It should be partly sunny with lows around 36 and highs around 54 degrees. A weak cold front will draw somewhat cooler air in for Friday, but it will still be pretty nice for this time of the year. Partly sunny skies are anticipated. Lows should be in the lower 30s with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We have been talking about the potential of a significant precipitation event for Saturday for several days now. However there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding that time frame. Several of our more reliable weather models are now keeping the brunt of the heavier precipitation south of our region again. It's possible they could shift back north over the next few days, so we will just have to monitor that trend. In the meantime, we are calling for about a 50% chance of at least light rain and snow Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Again the higher odds are expected in southern areas. Temperatures won't be too bad Saturday with lows around 29 and highs around 38.

There is still about a 30% chance of snow showers Sunday morning, especially in the south and southeast part of the viewing area. Otherwise it probably will be mostly cloudy with lows around 29 and highs around 37 degrees.

Conditions are shaping up fairly decent for early next week with partly cloudy skies and seasonal conditions. Highs are projected around 39 degrees Monday and warming into the low to mid 40s next Tuesday. Perhaps it will be even warmer than than on the day before Thanksgiving!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 17-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1953 - The temperature at Minneapolis, MN, reached 71 degrees, their warmest reading of record for so late in the autumn. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A storm in the Rockies produced 21 inches of snow at the Monarch ski resort in Colorado, with 14 inches reported at Steamboat Springs CO. Early morning thunderstorms in the southeastern U.S. drenched Mary Esther FL with 4.43 inches of rain. Gale force winds over the Great Lakes Region gusted to 49 mph at Johnstown PA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)