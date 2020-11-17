Students heading home for holiday should stay there, BU says

BOSTON (AP) — Boston University students who go home for Thanksgiving are being urged to stay away until next semester as a precaution to avoid bringing the coronavirus back to campus. In a recent message to students, university officials implored students to stay on campus for the holiday, adding that those who travel will be required to isolate for seven days and receive three negative virus tests upon their return to campus. Since the isolation period would end shortly before the end of this term’s classes, officials said students who travel will be better off finishing their classes remotely. The university cited surging virus rates across the state and nation. Boston University joins a growing number of schools taking measures to curb travel around the holiday.