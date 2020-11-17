Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 87-year-old Grassley had said Tuesday morning that he was quarantining after being exposed to the virus and was waiting for the results of a test. On Tuesday evening, he tweeted that he had tested positive. Grassley says he looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon. He hasn’t said how he was exposed, but was in the Senate and voting Monday. By missing votes Tuesday, Grassley broke a 27-year streak of not missing a single Senate vote.