Pack 438 meets veterans, emergency responders

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Cub Scouts met with veterans, emergency responders, and their vehicles at Bethany Baptist Church Tuesday.

After handing out awards, Pack 438 focused on service in the community.

First the pack recognized veterans.

The scouts also got an up-close look at a K-9 officer, a fire engine, and got to ask everyone questions.

Cub Master Tim Wissbroecker says he hopes to inspire the scouts with the experience.

"It allows them to understand that there are people out there who can help and it opens up different avenues," said Wissbroecker. "It allows them to get a lot of that hands-on experience and that real-life application."

Pack 438 now gathers for meetings with social distancing measures and mask requirements in place.