Marathon Co. reports dozens of crashes Monday

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Slick road conditions caused by a burst of snow caused for dozens of crashes Monday afternoon, according to Marathon County officials.

From those crashes, there were at least 20 injuries.

As early as 1 pm, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Services reported slick and snow covered road conditions, specifically on roadways north of Wausau.

One crash caused a back-up on US 51 at Sherman Ave. in Wausau for over an hour, WisDOT reports.