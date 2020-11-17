Skip to Content

Marathon Co. reports dozens of crashes Monday

Updated
Last updated today at 4:18 pm
4:12 pm Top StoriesWisconsin News

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Slick road conditions caused by a burst of snow caused for dozens of crashes Monday afternoon, according to Marathon County officials.

From those crashes, there were at least 20 injuries.

As early as 1 pm, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Services reported slick and snow covered road conditions, specifically on roadways north of Wausau.

One crash caused a back-up on US 51 at Sherman Ave. in Wausau for over an hour, WisDOT reports.

Author Profile Photo

Sierra Rehm

Social Media and Digital Content Manager

Related Articles

Skip to content