Israel strikes Syria after finding bombs along its frontier

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says its warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights. The military says the improvised explosive devices discovered Tuesday had been placed by “a Syrian squad led by Iranian forces.” Israel said Wednesday it struck military targets belonging to Iran’s elite Quds force and the Syrian military, including “storage facilities, headquarters and military compounds,” as well as Syrian anti-aircraft missile batteries. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.