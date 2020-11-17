Inmate dies after earlier suicide attempt

PORTAGE CO., Wis. (WAOW) — The inmate who attempted to take his life last week in the Portage County Jail has succumbed to his injuries.

Portage County District Attorney Louis J. Molepske, Jr. confirmed to News 9 that Andrew D. Stanecki, 39, of Rhinelander, died on November 12th.

Stanecki attempted to hang himself in his jail cell on November 10th when he was found by a corrections officer.

Online court records indicate Stanecki was in custody facing charges of drug possession and fleeing an officer.