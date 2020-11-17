House asks justices to put off case over Russia grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is asking the Supreme Court to put off upcoming arguments about whether Congress should have access to secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Douglas Letter, the top lawyer for the House, said in a written filing Tuesday that the House Judiciary Committee that takes office in January “will have to determine whether it wishes to continue pursuing the application for the grand-jury materials that gave rise to this case.” Letter noted that President Donald Trump’s defeat in his bid for reelection could affect the committee’s decision. The case is scheduled to be argued on Dec. 2.