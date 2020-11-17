Dutch farmers protest reining in nitrogen oxide emissions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Farmers angry at the Dutch government’s policies to reduce emissions of the pollutant nitrogen oxide are protesting in The Hague. Traffic around the city was snarled early Tuesday as farmers drove their tractors toward the center. Members of the Farmers Defence Force group who are converging on the city from around the country wanted to drive past Dutch King Willem-Alexander’s palace in a forest on the edge of The Hague. However, police and the municipality banned the move. The farmers argue that they are being unfairly targeted by measures to cut back emissions near areas in the densely populated Netherlands that are designated as protected natural habitats.