Cold today, warmer tomorrow

Cold weather is in the area once again for today but it will be the last truly cold day for a while. Temperatures will be at or above normal going into late this week and early next. That does not mean the weather will be perfect as there might be some messy weather over the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and chilly.

High: 33 Wind: NW 10-18

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold.

Low: 18 Wind: Becoming light SE

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny, blustery and milder.

High: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Conditions will be cold for today but the nice thing is that the sun will be out. Some scattered clouds will linger in the northeast part of the area, well northeast of Marathon county, otherwise there should be mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30s. A northwesterly wind at 10-18 mph will add a little chill to the air, so put on your warmer coat.

The wind will shift to a more southeast direction on Wednesday and become a bit gusty. This will help to warm temperatures back up to above normal. Under partly or mostly sunny skies, highs should be in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s.

A weak cold front will drop in from the north on Friday and this will bring more clouds and a bit cooler temps. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s. This same cold front will stall over the upper Midwest on Saturday and maybe into Sunday. With it lingering nearby or over the state of Wisconsin, and a low pressure system potentially developing along it, there is a chance of rain late Friday night into Saturday. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of the dreary weather will be in the southern half of the area, from Wausau on South. If the storm system does develop, then a mix of rain and snow could linger into part of Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy conditions should then return for early next week.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - A storm in the Rockies produced 21 inches of snow at the Monarch ski resort in Colorado, with 14 inches reported at Steamboat Springs CO. Early morning thunderstorms in the southeastern U.S. drenched Mary Esther FL with 4.43 inches of rain. Gale force winds over the Great Lakes Region gusted to 49 mph at Johnstown PA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)