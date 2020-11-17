Business closures: What happens to store credit?

(WAOW) -- Officials with the Better Business Bureau are encouraging people to ask about a store's policy before shopping.

If you have store credit or a gift card with a business, and it closes due to the pandemic, you may be out of luck when it comes to getting your money back. Credit or gift cards are usually only good for as long as a store remains open.

Lisa Schiller, a spokesperson for the BBB, said there may be a small chance you could get your money back.

"If a store closes… I will say your chances are slim. But you can always file a complaint with our office," she said.

As an extra precaution, be sure to ask about the stores policies in advance.