Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has reversed the COVID-related cancellation of a wreath-laying event at Arlington National Cemetery next month, following criticism on social media and pleas to the White House. President Donald Trump said it was he who had reversed what he called “the ridiculous decision” to cancel the event. On Monday, Arlington National Cemetery announced that it was cancelling the Wreaths Across America event scheduled for Dec. 19, due to COVID-19. An event official says Arlington leadership plans to work with volunteers to develop plans for the safe placement of veterans’ wreaths.