Armenians return to Nagorno-Karabakh after cease-fire

STEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — Joyous scenes of smiles and hugs have played out on the main square of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, as ethnic Armenians returned to their homeland a week after a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan halted the fighting over the separatist region. The Moscow-brokered truce called for territorial concessions in favor of Azerbaijan and left many Armenians bitter, but allowed some of those who fled from the violence to return to their homes. None Agasyan, whose two sons were injured during the fighting, said Tuesday that “I feel great because I’m coming back to my sons.” Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.