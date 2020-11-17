Area non-profit packs 40 foot high containers to ship to Nicaragua

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nicaragua has been hit by two hurricanes now in just a few week's time.

Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners, a non-profit organization in Stevens Point, is packing 40 foot high containers to ship out to those impacted by this hurricane.

Hurricane Iota is causing heavy rains and powerful winds which is damaging homes and leaving families with nothing left in Nicaragua.

"Not only are their homes being destroyed but they’re having serious flooding and this shipment will arrive when they’re going to be in the cleanup process," said Amy Wiza, Executive Director for Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners.

Once the truck is filled, then it's time to ship it out. Wiza said, "this is actually going to the port in Texas, then it will go to Honduras by boat, then will be put back on the truck to the customs yard, and then it will go to our office in Nicaragua."

But these aren't just any items these are items that will support classes and programs in Nicaragua. But, that's not all, there are also buckets from a local pizza shop that will be used for water filters.

By working together, people can make a difference. "It’s amazing what they can do with what we provide them, I don’t know if they get more out of this or we do," said Keith Roeske, Treasurer for Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners.

Wisconsin Nicaragua Partners is always looking for more donations and volunteers, click here for more information.