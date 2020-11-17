A lost dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — A dog’s journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St. John River to a Maine town on the other. The Bangor Daily News reports the German shepherd named Diamond escaped from her home in New Brunswick Saturday and crossed into Fort Kent, Maine. Coronavirus restrictions prevented her caretakers from following. The owner Paryse Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook. After six hours, friends on the Maine side found Diamond and coordinated with friends to hand her off through a border station. Diamond was united with her family Sunday.