9 North central Wisconsin theaters receive awards from Movie Theater Grant Program

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A total of $10 million from the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program is being awarded to 54 theaters across the state, including several in North central Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hard as they also battle stalled movie production,” said Gov. Evers. “Movie theaters are often a corner stone of our main street businesses, and I am glad we were able to get these funds out the door to help them keep theirs open.”

The North central Wisconsin theaters receiving grants are:

Palace Theatre, Antigo

Hodag Hospitality Holdings LLC, Eagle River

Odyssey Entertainment, Inc, Fond du Lac

FFT LLC, Medford

The Cosmo Theatre Inc, Merrill

Marcus Cinemas of Wisconsin

Roger Cinemas Inc

Park Theatre LLC, Park Falls

Rouman Amusement Company, Rhinelander

The grant program is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

“Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come.”

Grant funds can be applied towards towards pandemic-related operational costs such as facility improvements to provide appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs necessary to provide appropriate COVID-19 safeguards.