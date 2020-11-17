1 person pulled from the water in Portage Co.

WHITING, Wis. (WAOW) — One person is in the hospital after being pulled from the water in Lower Whiting Park, according to Portage Co. Sheriff Mike Lukas.

Authorities responded to Lower Whiting Park after a bystander noticed someone go into the water. Lukas says a trooper pulled the person from the water and they were unresponsive.

Lukas says life-saving measures are being performed at the hospital but didn't have an update on the persons condition.

Lukas says there was another person there at the time who he says appeared highly intoxicated. That person was taken to the hospital and will be questioned.