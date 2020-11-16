Wisconsin reports 4,400 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 118 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 4,389 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday and 7,909 new negative tests.

With the newly reported cases, there are a total of 316,758 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 243,841, or 77%, cases are considered recovered.

With the newly reported deaths, the total of those who have died from the virus in the state is 2,649 (0.8% of all confirmed coronavirus cases.)

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,096 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 62 from the day prior. Of those, 445 are in the ICU, no change from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. The Alternate Care Facility now has 19 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.