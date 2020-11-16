Weston votes to end contract with Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Weston voted to end its contract with the Wausau Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau on Monday.

The village board of trustee discussed the contract in closed session. In open session, the board voted unanimously to send a notice with their intention to end the contract in the next 30 days.

Rothschild ended their contract with the bureau earlier this year.

Both Rothschild and Wausau have expressed concerns with a room tax the bureau wanted to collect.