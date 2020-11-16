US appeals court weighs law on supervised injection sites

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has become the latest panel to consider the nation’s opioid epidemic as judges reviewed a plan Monday to open a medically supervised injection site in Philadelphia. U.S. Attorney William McSwain opposes the plan and hopes to overturn the approval of a federal judge who heard the case last year. Safehouse, a nonprofit group, hoped to open a site in South Philadelphia this year, but the plans were thwarted by neighborhood opposition and the COVID-19 pandemic. McSwain insists the proposal violates a 1980s-era drug law known as the “crackhouse statute.” Safehouse founders say they want to save lives.