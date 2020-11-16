Tree farms prepare for great season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin tree farms are getting ready to open for the merriment that's just right around the corner.

Son of the family-owned Highland Trees Mike Martin says,"We have to compress our entire year into a very short period of time."

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Farms like Highland Trees sell commercially as well as to the community, but getting their shipments out is first on the list.

"In most years, we sell 1,500 to 2,00 trees, and that all has to be done in a pretty short window," continued Martin.

While it may be an unorthodox season, there's no better year for a traditional Christmas tree.

Martin predicts, "Since people will have more time to devote to it, I think the real tree will become more of an attractive option."

Spending more time at home means more time around your tree, for those that may not deck all of the halls, this year is the perfect opportunity.

The holiday tree industry predicts sales may be up as much as 20 percent this year because of more people staying at home for the holidays.

Things may look a bit different at tree farms because of the pandemic.

Martin says, "We're not going to be doing our hayride, we normally serve beverages, we're not going to be doing that this year, and just changing traffic flow so that we can keep people distanced."

Highland Trees is located at T8501 N 33rd St in Wausau and opens the day after Thanksgiving. They will be open Tuesday-Sunday 9am to 4pm through Christmas Eve.