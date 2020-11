Quite a few people have been sending in great deer photos this month. Several of those have been albino deer. Check them out!

Credit: Sheila Martin, City Point

Credit: Amy and David Williamson, Merrill

Credit: Bob Roe, St. Germain

Evening grossbeaks at the feeder. Credit: Dian Ritter, Merrill

Credit: Pauline Bembenek, Stevens Point

Pancake ice at Jennie Webber Creek. Credit: Peg Busch

I hope you see some amazing things out in nature the rest of the month. There are so many remarkable elements out there!